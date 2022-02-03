Shaksgam Valley was illegally handed over to China when Pt Nehru was PM: Rajnath hits back at Rahul Gandhi over "Pakistan, China together" remark

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Pakistan illegally handed over Shaksgam valley to China when Jawahar Lal Nehru was the Prime Minister of India, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at a public meeting in Amroha on Thursday.

The Union Minister also stated that the Karakoram Highway was constructed by China with the support of Pakistan when Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister of India.

Rajnath Singh further took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark on China Pakistan closeness.

Addressing a public meeting in Amroha, he said that Rahul Gandhi claimed that because of the wrong policies of the Central Government, Pakistan and China have come close.

"I would like to remind him (Rahul Gandhi) that Pakistan had handed over the Shaksgam Valley illegally to China when Jawahar Lal Nehru was Prime Minister of India. Karakoram Highway was constructed through PoK when Indira Gandhi was PM and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was started in 2013 when Congress was in power," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Wayanad MP said, "Do not be under any illusion, do not underestimate the force that is standing in front of you. You have brought Pakistan and China together. This is the single biggest crime that you could commit against the people of India, a huge strategic mistake in Jammu and Kashmir."

Singh also said, "We do not doubt our policies. Rahul Gandhi is raising questions and doubt over sacrifices and valour made by jawans in Galwan Valley while saving the honour of the country. Jawans didn't allow an inch of land to be taken away by China."



Seeking votes for candidates in Amroha and Moradabad constituencies, Rajnath Singh who is also one of the star campaigners for BJP in the upcoming UP polls said that the ministers of BSP, SP and Congress have been sent to jail on corruption charges but not a single BJP Minister have been found involved in corrupt practices.

"During Yogi rule, no criminal dared to walk freely in the state, they were surrendering in police stations. A state can only prosper when there is best law and order. And Yogi Adityanath is best at maintaining law and order. He is a Bulldozer Baba for criminals," he said.

Despite bad weather, Singh addressed public meetings in Amroha and Moradabad.

"I request if you want development in the state then do vote for BJP and this time there should be more seats of BJP than 2017," he added.

Earlier, criminals used to be treated as VIPs and travelled in red beacon cars under Samajwadi Party but Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended the VIP culture and ensured Every Person is Important (EPI) culture.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

