Shakti Bogh Foods CMD arrested for fraud

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): The Chief Managing Director (CMD) of Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd., Kewal Krishan Kumar, was arrested from Delhi on Thursday in a fraud and cheating case, the police said.

The case against Kumar was registered with their economic offences wing (EOW).

"The EOW unit on Thursday arrested Kewal Krishan Kumar, CMD of Shakti Bhog Food Ltd," officials said.



Officials further said that the accused and other directors of the company had issued post-dated cheques to the tune of Rs10 crore against the purchase of raw material from the complainant.

"Later, these cheques got dishonoured as they were issued by their company which was already under liquidation and its account was already blocked," the police said.

The police, however, did not specify who the complainant was and when the case was registered. They said further investigation into the case was underway. (ANI)

