Shaktikanta Das chairs 40th SAARCFINANCE Governors' Group meeting

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday inaugurated and chaired the 40th meeting of the SAARCFINANCE Governors' Group.

During his opening remarks, the RBI Governor highlighted the close partnership and co-operation among the member countries in jointly fighting the pandemic.

The group took stock of the macroeconomic situation in the SAARC region and discussed the current SAARCFINANCE initiatives; and the way ahead.



Das is also the chairperson of the SAARCFINANCE, which is a network of central bank governors and finance secretaries of the SAARC region.

The meeting was attended by the Governors from SAARC central banks- Fazle Kabir, Bangladesh Bank, Dasho Penjore, Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan, Ali Hashim, Maldives Monetary Authority, Maha Prasad Adhikari, Nepal Rastra Bank, Dr Reza Baqir, State Bank of Pakistan; and Professor WD Lakshman, Central Bank of Sri Lanka. Governor, Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) was represented by a senior official of DAB.

The attendees also reaffirmed their commitment to continued co-operation and sharing of central bank experiences. (ANI)

