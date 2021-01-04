Shaktisinh Gohil urges Congress high command to relieve him from Bihar in-charge post

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil on Monday requested the party's high command to relieve him from the post of Bihar in-charge, months.

This comes nearly two months after Congress and its Mahagathbandhan allies lost Bihar Assembly polls last year.



"Due to some personal reasons, I have requested Congress high command to relieve me from the post of Bihar in-charge and assign me some other post for the next few months," Gohil told ANI.

In the elections to 243 assembly constituencies, NDA secured a majority of 125 seats. BJP registered victories in 74 constituencies, Janata Dal (U) in 43, Vikassheel Insaan Party in 4, and Hindustani Awam Morcha in 4.

Opposition's Mahagathbandhan alliance fetched a tally of 110 seats out of which RJD bagged 75, Congress won in 19 and Left got 16 seats. (ANI)

