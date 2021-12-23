Shallow blanket of fog engulfs Delhi today morning

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): A shallow blanket of fog engulfed Delhi and its surrounding areas on Thursday morning with temperatures recording less than six degrees celcius.

"Today's fog condition is worse compared to other days. I hope the situation gets better", said a local Rakesh.

With the dip in temperature, people lit bonfires to keep themselves warm. Meanwhile, Delhi's Lodhi Road recorded a minimum of 5.8 degree Celcius while Safdarjung recorded 5.5 on Thursday. "This year we feel the chill is more as compared to the previous years. We are lighting bonfires to keep ourselves warm", said Munnilal Verma, another resident.





While the air quality in Delhi remains in 'very poor' category with an overall Air Index Quality (AQI) at 387.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting Research (SAFAR), the concentration of PM 2.5 and PM 10 stands at 'very poor' category. "Air pollution is a problem. We tend to develop breathing trouble", said a morning walker. (ANI)

