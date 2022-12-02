Shallow fog covers Delhi sky, AQI continues to be in very poor category

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): The air quality in the national capital continues to remain in the "very poor" category as the shallow fog and mist surrounded the city on Friday morning.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 335 at 9:13 am, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) records.

The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in Delhi was recorded at 165 in the 'very poor' category and 281 in the 'poor' category respectively.

The air quality in Noida and Gurugram was also recorded in the very poor category with AQI at 375 and 308 respectively.





At the Delhi University area, the air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' with AQI at 359, Pusa recorded an AQI of 322 while Dhirpur recorded an AQI of 397.

Lodhi Road recorded 359, Delhi Airport (T3) recorded an AQI of 338 and Mathura road recorded an AQI of 335.

The AQI at IIT Delhi stood at 310 while Ayanagar air quality was also in the 'very poor' category at 310 at 9:3 am on Friday.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Air Quality Index is a tool for effectively communicating air quality status to people in terms that are easy to understand. It transforms complex air quality data of various pollutants into a single number (index value), nomenclature and colour.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Delhi is expected to settle at 8.0 degrees Celsius on Friday.

SAFAR in its forecast on Wednesday had said as the minimum temperature is dropping gradually and the fog occurrence during early morning hours is likely to increase leading to a deterioration in the AQI. (ANI)

