'Shame Shame Governor' posters shown to Jagdeep Dhankhar

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was shown posters with slogans "Shame Shame Governor" allegedly by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers here on Saturday.

The posters were flashed at the convoy of the Governor which passed by in the city.

Earlier on Friday, Dhankhar said that he is ready to talk to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on "topics at her chosen place, time and place."

This comes a day after Governor expressed outrage after he had arrived at the Assembly on Thursday and found the gate designated for the Governor to be locked. Dhankhar then had to enter through another gate.

Since he took office in July, Dhankar has been at loggerheads with Banerjee over several issues such as the demand for the helicopter to visit an event, which was denied by the Chief Minister.

The TMC has also alleged that he was running a "parallel administration" in the state, an allegation refuted by the Governor. (ANI)

