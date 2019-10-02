Shameful that Nathuram Godse is being glorified through social media: Digvijaya Singh

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 12:13 IST

TN: 2,600-year-old walls discovered at Keeladi archaeology site

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The fifth phase of the ongoing excavation at the archaeological site in Keeladi in Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu has unearthed, over a period of one month, a total of four brick walls dating back to the Sangam age.