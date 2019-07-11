Shamli arms looting case: NIA secures conviction of 5 accused

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday secured the conviction of five accused in the Shamli weapon loot case.

A Special NIA Court here convicted five accused persons - Gurjant Singh, Amrit Singh, Jarman Singh, and Karamveer Singh. These accused persons had pleaded guilty to the charges, for offences under Sections 13 (1), 16,18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 Section 120B, 307,392 and 397 read with section 34 of IPC and section 27 of Arms Act.

The fifth accused Karam Singh, had pleaded guilty under section 13 (1), 16, 18 and 20 of UA (P) Act 1967 and section 120 B, 216 A and 411 of IPC. The case was originally registered at Jhinjhana Police Station, Shamli, and subsequently taken over by NIA.

The case pertains to looting of service weapons from two U.P. Police personnel from Khala Kamalpur Check Post on October 2 last year.

During the investigation, it was observed that Jarman Singh was highly motivated and radicalised to the so-called cause of creation of Khalistan, the NIA said in a statement. He was associated with a number of people of the same ideology through various social media platforms.

A "fanatic" to the core, Jarman, the NIA said, tried to arrange illegal weapons through various channels, that is, by soliciting the same from different people but after having failed in his effort, he planned and executed this incident in association with his associates.

Special Judge, NIA, Lucknow sentenced Gurjant Singh, Amrit Singh, Jarman Singh, and Karamveer Singh to undergo rigorous imprisonment of seven years each under Section 307, 392, 397 read with section 34 IPC with fine of Rs. 5000 under each section, in default one-month simple imprisonment, under Section 120 B, five years with a fine of Rs. 3000, in default one-month simple imprisonment, under section 27 Arms Act, one year with a fine of Rs. 1000, in default 20 days simple imprisonment and section 13(1), 16 and 18, five years with a fine of Rs. 3000 in default 20 days simple imprisonment and under section 20, five years with a fine of Rs. 8000, in default two months simple imprisonment.

Meanwhile, Karam Singh was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment of five years under Section 216(A) with a fine of Rs. 3000, in default 20 days simple imprisonment, under section 411 and 120 B, three years with a fine of Rs. 3000, in default 20 days simple imprisonment, under section 13(1), 16 and 18, five years with a fine of Rs. 3000 in default 20 days simple imprisonment and under section 20, five years with a fine of Rs. 8000 in default 20 days simple imprisonment.

All the sentences will run concurrently, the NIA asserted. (ANI)

