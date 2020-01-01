Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Three members of a family were allegedly murdered here on Tuesday.
According to police, bodies of Ajay Pathak, his wife and daughter were found lying in a pool of blood in their house. Police said that a sharp weapon has been used to commit the offence.
"They were murdered using a sharp object. Seeing the intensity and the gruesomeness of the crime, we are suspecting it a case of revenge murder," said Upendra Aggarwal, DIG, Saharanpur.
Police informed that CCTV footages are being analyzed and 2-3 teams have been constituted to investigate the matter.
Police official told that the car and their son is also missing and police are searching about his whereabouts. (ANI)
Shamli: Husband, wife and daughter murdered with a sharp object
ANI | Updated: Jan 01, 2020 00:37 IST
