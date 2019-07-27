Shamli SP massages feet of tired Kanwar pilgrims at medical camp

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): For police, serving the people is as important as providing security, said Shamli Superintendent of Police, Ajay Kumar on Saturday after he was seen tending to Kanwar pilgrims at a medical camp.

In a video, the SP is seen massaging the feet of Kanwar pilgrims who were being given medical attention in a naturopathy medical camp in Shamli.

Ajay Kumar while speaking to ANI said, "I was invited to inaugurate a naturopathy camp in Shamli. After the inauguration, as a symbolic gesture, I massaged the feet of the tired Kanwar pilgrims at the camp."

"As police, it is our duty to ensure the safety of each person present and passing through the district. Through this video, I would like to tell my fellow policemen that providing security is not enough even service is equally important." SP Ajay Kumar added.

The police officer further stated that he wanted every person passing through Shamli district to have a good image of Shamli police in their mind.

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees.

Every year, around this time of the year, scores of these devotees from across India, often wearing orange-coloured clothes with decorated pots on their shoulders, undertake the pilgrimage, called Kanwar Yatra, on foot during Saavan- a month in the Hindu calendar.

These pilgrims, majority of who are young men, visit Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch waters of River Ganga.

Later, the holy water is dispensed as offerings to Lord Shiva in temples. (ANI)

