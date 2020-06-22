Shankersinh Vaghela resigns from NCP

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 22 (ANI): Days after he was replaced as NCP's Gujarat unit chief, former Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela resigned from the NCP on Monday.

In a letter to party chief Sharad Pawar on Monday, Veghela mentioned about his being replaced as party chief and made a veiled reference to Rajya Sabha elections from the state in which BJP won three of four seats.

He said "change in the presidentship in the state NCP" and due to recent political developments "(there was) despair spread among the entire party workers, leaders and taluka-district and state functionaries".

He resigned as party general secretary and from the active membership of the party.

The NCP earlier this month replaced Vaghela as its Gujarat unit chief with Jayant Patel, a former MLA. (ANI)

