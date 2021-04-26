Shapoorji Pallonji Group files review petition in SC challenging verdict favouring Tata Group

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Shapoorji Pallonji Group knocked on doors of the Supreme Court on Sunday by filing a review petition before it and challenged the top court's March 26 judgement in which it had ruled in favour of the Tata Group.

Notably, as per rules, the review petition is heard inside the chamber and before the same bench, which had passed the judgment in the case.

The Supreme Court in its judgement on March 26 had upheld the decision of the Tata Sons board in October 2016 to remove Cyrus Mistry -- its then chairman -- from office and later the company's board and set aside National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) earlier order restoring Mistry's appointment as executive chairman of the Tata group.

The SP group had moved National Company Law Tribunal over Mistry's removal and alleging "oppression" of minority shareholders and "mismanagement".

The top court had said that all the questions of law are liable to be favoured for the Tata group.



In its verdict, SC had said that "We leave it to Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry to take any legal route to resolve issues of shares."

The Supreme Court had dismissed pleas by Cyrus Investments and Sterling Investments.

The former CJI (Chief Justice of India) Sharad Arvind Bobde, led bench of the Apex Court, had passed the judgement on March 26.

"All the appeals filed by the Tata group against Cyrus Mistry are allowed", the CJI Bobde had said in the judgement.

The other two judges in the bench of the top court, along with the former CJI Bobde, who had pronounced the judgement were-- Justice AS and Justice V Ramasubramanian. (ANI)

