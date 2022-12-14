Sharabi ho tum: Nitish screams at BJP MLAs in Bihar Assembly over Chhapra hooch tragedy

Saran (Bihar) [India], December 14 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday lost his cool in the state assembly when leaders of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked his government over several deaths due to spurious liquor in Saran district's Chhapra area.

The Janata Dal-United chief slammed the BJP for protesting the deaths as Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha questioned the state's liquor ban policy since 2016.

Nitish Kumar lost his temper in the House and screamed at the BJP MLAs ''Sharabi ho gaye ho tum...(you are drunk)"

Protesting the incident, Bihar opposition lawmakers also staged a demonstration outside the state assembly later.

At least five people in Chhapra died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor, said police and warned the toll could rise.

The police in Ishauvpur area have called the deaths "suspicious" as they continue with probe and post-mortems.

"Three died, bodies sent for postmortem, these look like suspicious deaths. I have also received information that some more are receiving treatment at different places," said the SP.

Among the deceased is Amit Ranjan, who died during treatment at Chhapra Sadar Hospital. The district police force reached the hospital and took Ranjan's body into custody. The police said that the cause of the death would be ascertained only after the post-mortem.

The sale and consumption of alcohol were banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016. (ANI)