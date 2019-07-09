Sharad Pawar meets Tiware dam breach affected people

Ratnagiri (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar met the people affected by the Tiware dam breach here on Monday.

So far, as many as 20 dead bodies have been recovered from the area.

A total of 23 had gone missing on the night of July 3 when the dam developed a breach following heavy rains in the area causing a flood-like situation in several downstream villages.

According to police, villagers have been moved to safer places and the situation is under control now.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is continuing search operation for the remaining three. (ANI)

