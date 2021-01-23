Sharad Pawar reviews present situation at Serum Institute's plant in Pune after fire incident

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday visited Manjari Plant of Serum Institute of India in Pune where five people were killed after a fire broke out earlier this week.

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla was also present there during Pawar's Visit.

"Visited the Serum Institute in Pune along with Adar Poonawalla and reviewed the present situation there, after the unfortunate fire incident," Pawar tweeted.

The fire has claimed 5 lives and caused financial damages worth more than Rs 1,000 crores.

However, Poonawalla has confirmed that the incident will not affect the production and supply of the Covishield vaccines.

The SII has also announced Rs 25 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in the fire incident.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had visited the plant on Friday and said an investigation is ongoing to ascertain the cause of the fire. (ANI)