Sharad Pawar to participate in protest against farm laws at Mumbai's Azad Maidan on Jan 25

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is set to take part in a protest against farm laws at Mumbai's Azad Maidan on January 25.

The NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will be supporting this protest organised by the farmer organizations. They will also take out a march to Raj Bhawan.



"NCP chief Sharad Pawar will take part in a protest against farm laws at Mumbai's Azad Maidan on 25th January. MVA government will be supporting this protest organized by a few farmer organisations. Farmers will also take out a march to Raj Bhawan," said Nawab Malik.

The 10th round talks between Centre and protesting farmer unions is set to take place on January 20. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court-appointed committee on the three new farm laws will hold its first meeting with farmers on January 21.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

