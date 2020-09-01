Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar along with his family on Tuesday visited the residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha a day before the Ganesh Visarjan (immersion).
This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha. It started as a reason for get-togethers and meet-ups during the British rule, but today it is marked with the installation of the deity's idol at homes and at elaborate pandals. (ANI)
Sharad Pawar visits Thackeray's house, offers prayers to Lord Ganesha
ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2020 15:45 IST
