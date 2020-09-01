Sharad Pawar visits Thackeray's house, offers prayers to Lord Ganesha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar along with his family on Tuesday visited the residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha a day before the Ganesh Visarjan (immersion).

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha. It started as a reason for get-togethers and meet-ups during the British rule, but today it is marked with the installation of the deity's idol at homes and at elaborate pandals. (ANI)

