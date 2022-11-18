Sharddha Murder: Delhi Court orders Aaftab's Narco test within 5 days, no third degree

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): A Delhi court has ordered Rohini Forensic Science Lab to conduct a narco test of accused Aaftab Poonawala within five days in the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

The court directed the Investigation Officer (IO) not to use any third-degree measures. Accused Aaftab is in five days of police custody.

Metropolitan magistrate Vijayshree Rathore of Saket court allowed the application seeking permission for the narco analysis test of accused Aftab.

The court allowed the plea after noting the consent of the accused through Legal Aid Counsel Harshit Sagar. The accused was produced through Video conferencing (VC).

"The FSL, Rohini is directed to allow the IO for conducting the Narco Analysis Test of the accused within five days from today," the court said in an order passed on Thursday.

The Court also directed the Investigation Officer (IO) not to use any other third-degree measures. MLC be prepared as per rules.

During the proceedings, the accused was explained the meaning of the Narcos

Analysis Test and the consequences thereof.

He was further informed that since he is not physically produced before the court today and his consent for the Narcos Analysis Test is being sought through video conferencing mode via video conferencing Meet, his consent shall be recorded through his Legal-Aid Counsel Harshit Sagar who was appointed in his behalf on November 14 2022.

The court said, "Since the accused has consented for Narcos Analysis Test, the application moved on behalf of the IO is allowed."

At this stage, the IO has submitted that he has to seek permission from the FSL Department, Rohini, Delhi for conducting the Narcos Analysis Test of the accused. Thereafter, the court directed the lab to conduct the test within 5 days.

A Delhi court on Thursday had extended the police custody of accused Aftab Amin Poonawala for 5 next days in the Shraddha murder case. The court also allowed the application for a narco test of the accused.

He was produced before the court through VC after five days of police custody. He was arrested on Saturday.

Metropolitan magistrate Aviral Shukla of Saket court had extended the police custody of Aftab Poonawala for the next five days after the submission of the police.

Delhi moved an application seeking an extension of police custody for ten days.

According to sources Delhi Police submitted before the court that the investigation is going on. The accused is to be taken to Uttrakhand and Himachal Pradesh where he went with Shraddha.

Delhi police submitted that further custodial interrogation of the accused is required to unearth the entire case and to collect the evidence.

Earlier, the court had allowed applications seeking the appearance of Aftab through VC.

Delhi police submitted that as per the information some religious outfits and miscreants may attack the accused. In these scenarios, it would not be appropriate to produce the accused in the courtroom.

After considering the application the judge said, "I am aware about the public sentiment attached with the case. I am also aware about the media coverage and sensitivity of the matter.

In the interest of justice, the application for appearance through video conferencing is allowed.

While the court was hearing the application, lawyers were protesting outside the courtroom and raising slogans against Aftab.

They were raising the slogan "Shraddha ke hatyare ko fansi do, fansi do".

The court thereafter the court said the application for seeking an extension of police custody will be taken up through VC. (ANI)