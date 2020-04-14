Shareholders can cast vote through e-voting system during EGM through video-conferencing: MCA

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): The Coroprate Affairs Ministry on Monday said that for Extraordinary General Meetings through video conferencing, members holding shares in physical form who have not registered their email IDs with the company, can cast vote through remote e-voting or through e-voting system.

Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) issued a circular today that "for Extraordinary General Meetings through video conferencing, members holding shares in physical form/who have not registered their email IDs with company can cast vote through remote e-voting/through e-voting system". (ANI)

