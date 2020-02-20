Sharjeel Imam brought to Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam)[India], Feb 20 (ANI): Sharjeel Imam, who had allegedly raised the 'cut-off Assam' slogans, reached Guwahati Railway station on Thursday evening, amid slogan like "Desh ke gaddaron ko goli maaron saalon ko" and "Sharjeel Imam Murdabaad" being raised by protestors present at the platform.

One of the key organisers of Shaheen Bagh protests in New Delhi, Sharjeel is later expected to be produced before a local court. Police personnel accompanying him had to throw a cordon around Imam as several media persons and protestors crowded the platform.

Sharjeel, a reasearch scholar of Jawaharlal Nehru University, had allegedly made certain seditious statements like "Assam should be cut of from rest of India" during the anti-CAA protests held at Shaheen Bagh. Taking cognizance of the comment and after verifying the authenticity of the audio clip, Assam government had reportedly registered a case against him. (ANI)