Sharjeel Imam highly radicalised, believes India should be Islamic State, claims Delhi Police sources

New Delhi [India], Jan 30 (ANI): JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who was sent to five-day crime branch custody, is highly radicalized and believes that India should be an Islamic state, Delhi Police">Delhi Police sources claimed on Thursday.

"Interrogation has revealed that Sharjeel Imam is highly radicalized and believes that India should be an Islamic state, he has also admitted that no tampering has been done with the videos of his different speeches," sources claimed.

Delhi Police">Delhi Police is probing Imam's connection with the Islamic Youth Federation and Popular Front of India.

"Police are also examining Sharjeel Imam's connections with Islamic Youth Federation and Popular Front of India. He has said he has no remorse over his arrest. All his videos are being sent to Forensic Science Lab and his social media accounts are being examined," sources said.

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Imam to five-day custody under Delhi Police">Delhi Police Crime Branch.

Imam was brought to Delhi on transit remand after his arrest from Bihar's Jehanabad on Tuesday.

The JNU student, who was booked for sedition for his provocative speeches had stoked controversy with his "cut off Assam from India" remark.

He has been slapped with charges of sedition and inciting enmity between communities under Sections 124A, 153A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Separately, a case has been registered against the JNU student by the Uttar Pradesh Police for his controversial speech delivered during the students' protest at Aligarh Muslim University on January 16 against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

A series of videos have gone viral on social media in which Sharjeel is heard saying: "If we all come together, then we can separate the Northeast from India. If we cannot do it permanently, then at least for one to two months, we can do this."

"It is our responsibility to cut Assam from India. When this happens, only then the government will listen to us," he is heard saying further in the video. (ANI)

