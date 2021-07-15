Sharjeel Imam seeks bail in northeast Delhi violence case

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): JNU student Sharjeel Imam, arrested under charges of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), sought bail from a local court in connection with a case relating to northeast Delhi violence on Thursday.

Advocate Tanveer Ahmed Mir, appearing for Imam, said that his client never encouraged any violence during the protest or demonstration.

Mir said his client's speeches do not fall within the meaning of sedition law and questioned how sedition charges were applicable in the context of his speech relating to roadblocks.

As the hearing remained inconclusive, the court adjourned the matter for further hearing on August 2.



Delhi Police has chargesheeted various accused under various sections dealing with sedition and other charges in connection with north-east Delhi violence which occurred in February 2020.

Former students union leaders Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and sacked AAP councilor Tahir Hussain are among the key conspirators named in the case being probed by the Special Cell. Special Cell has chargesheeted them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Sharjeel Imam, who gained media attention for his viral video in December 2019, was booked as an accused in various cases relating to violent protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)

He was the first to be arrested in a separate case related to sedition for his speeches.

More than 750 cases were registered over the northeast Delhi violence, in which at least 53 people were killed and several others were injured. So far, over 250 chargesheets have been filed and 1,153 accused have been charge-sheeted. (ANI)

