Sharjeel Imam sent to judicial custody till Feb 12

New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI): The Delhi court on Thursday sent Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam, who has been arrested in a sedition case, to the judicial custody till February 12.

Imam was in the police custody till Thursday.

On January 28, Imam, who was booked for sedition for his provocative speeches, had stoked controversy with his "cut off Assam from India" remark.

He has been slapped with charges of sedition and inciting enmity between communities under Sections 124A, 153A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Separately, a case has been registered against the JNU student by the Uttar Pradesh Police for his controversial speech delivered during the students' protest at Aligarh Muslim University on January 16 against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). (ANI)

