Sharon Raj murder case: Kerala HC dismisses bail plea of accused

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 30 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed the bail petition of the mother of a woman who is the prime accused in poisoning to death her partner after he allegedly refused to break up with her.

Sindhu, the mother of the accused Greeshma, was arrested for allegedly abetting the crime and for destroying evidence in the case.

Greeshma was arrested on October 31 after she confessed to having poisoned 23-year-old Sharon Raj with an Ayurvedic decoction and juice, as her marriage was fixed with another man.

A single Bench of Justice Viju Abraham today dismissed the bail petition of Sindhu citing that the case was in its initial stage.

On October 25, 23-year-old radiology student Sharon Raj passed away at Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram.



Greeshma, the girlfriend of Sharon Raj, confessed that she had given him a poisoned Ayurvedic decoction and juice, said ADGP Ajith Kumar on October 31. She first gave him what she said was an Ayurvedic medicine and when he said it was bitter, she gave him some juice. After consuming it, Sharon started vomiting and his friend took him back from her house.

ADGP Ajith Kumar said that Sharon's vomit was bluish-green in colour. The doctor treating him raised suspicion but there were no traces of acid in the body as per the post mortem report. Then police examined the possibility of pesticides and found that pesticide Kapiq was used to poison the victim.

After admission at the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram, Sharon revealed about the Ayurvedic concoction his girlfriend Greeshma had offered to him.

The doctors later expressed suspicion over acid consumption as the inner lining of the internal organs were found as broken in the subsequent tests. Soon, all vital organs such as kidney, liver and lungs were affected and his condition went critical with acute respiratory distress syndrome. This compelled the doctors to shift him to ventilator, from where he died of cardiac arrest.

Sharon was admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and died on October 25.

Soon after his death, Sharon's family has alleged that he was poisoned at Greeshma's house and she was questioned by police twice. There were contradictions in her statements. Police questioned Greeshma and her parents and she confessed that she had poisoned him. Greeshma's marriage with another man was fixed and she wanted to avoid Sharon. She first tried to tell him some astrological stories that her first husband would die after marriage as per astrology. But when it did not work, she decided to kill Sharon. (ANI)

