Sharp drop in stone-pelting incidents post abrogation of Article 370

By Ankur Sharma

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): With the government of India abrogating Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and turning it into a Union Territory (UT), the incidents of stone-pelting sharply dropped in the UT, thanks to the strict vigilance of the security forces.

ANI has accessed the data of stone-pelting incidents that took place in Jammu and Kashmir, which has been compiled by security forces. Data shows that when the government scrapped Article 370 last year, security forces recorded 264 stone-pelting incidents, which means, in every three hours there was one incident of stone-pelting recorded in August last year.

The security forces managed to control the situation as in the next 11 months the total number of stone-pelting incidents were just half of the incidents took place in August month only. From September 2019 till July 2020, a total of 133 incidents of stone-pelting took place in a different part of Jammu and Kashmir.

Data also shows that there is a consistently month-wise decline in stone-pelting incidents.

After August, in September, October, November and December as per the official data, there were 37, 27, 13, and 11 incidents respectively showing the declining graph of such incidents.

This year as well in January, February, March and April 6, 7, 2 and 3 incidents of stone-pelting have been recorded. Though, in May there was a spike in cases of stone-pelting especially after Riyaz Naikoo Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen encountered by security forces. But in June and July, a total of six cases have been recorded by security forces. (ANI)

