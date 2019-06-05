Sharp winds, bad weather prolongs Nanda Devi rescue mission

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], June 5 (ANI): Operations to rescue mountaineers at the Nanda Devi peak here is likely to extend as bad weather and high sharp winds in the Himalayan Belt are hampering rescue efforts, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police said on Wednesday.

Indian Air Force helicopters with ITBP mountaineers on board today took three sorties but had to turn back to Pithoragarh headquarters due to adverse conditions, Vijay Kumar Jogdande, District Magistrate Pithoragarh said.

A 12-member international expedition team, including nationals from the US, UK and Australia went missing recently while climbing the Nanda Devi peak. The Indian Air Force (IAF) is conducting search and rescue missions to rescue the delegation of the foreign tourists. Four members have already been evacuated by the Air Force.

The district magistrate said, "A helicopter will land a team at a higher location where these problems do not arise. The team will be given a time of three to four days to get acclimatized to weather and height conditions. Then they'll start the search operation keeping in mind their safety."

The IAF helicopters have flown a total of five missions and evacuated four UK nationals from an altitude of 4,500 m.

The search for the remaining eight members is underway along the trek route.

Standing at a height of 7,816 metres, Nanda Devi is the second highest mountain in India and the 23rd highest overall in the world. (ANI)

