Shashi Tharoor backs PM Modi's decision to extend lockdown till May 3

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to extend the nationwide lockdown till May 3, saying that the gains made during the lockdown could not be discarded.

However, Tharoor added that the Prime Minister should have announced relief measures "for those who cannot make ends meet".

"I support the announcement by @PMOIndia @NarendraModi of lockdown extension. Cannot discard the gains being made. But he should have also announced serious relief for those who cannot make ends meet. MNREGA payments, Jan Dhan accounts, GST dues to states and aid to sweeten the pill,'' the former Union minister tweeted.

The 21-day lockdown, which was announced by the Prime Minister last month, was slated to end today.

''Till 20th April, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. The states which do not let COVID-19 hotspots increase will be allowed to resume some important activities, but with certain conditions,'' Modi informed the nation in a televised address.

Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have already announced the extension of the lockdown.

India's total number of coronavirus cases has climbed to 10,363 including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/discharged/migrated and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. (ANI)

