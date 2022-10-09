Shashi Tharoor calls himself a catalyst of change in Congress

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI): Emphasizing the need to win the trust of the voters again, Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said to revive the party's presence in the country, he could act as a catalyst of change for the grand old party.

He further offered a piece of advice to BJP saying the ruling party should start preparing to be a part of the opposition ahead of the 2024 General Elections.

Speaking to media persons in Mumbai, the Congress MP said, "Our party needs change and I feel I am the one who will be the catalyst of change."

"Congress has run the country nicely, we have experienced people (in party)... we need to show our strength to re-win voters. Party needs to be attractive for it, needs to be confident so voters may give us their trust," said Tharoor.

Suggesting BJP to start preparation for being a part of the Opposition, Congress presidential candidate said, "BJP should start preparing of being a part of the opposition as they will have to sit there after the 2024 elections."

He further said he wants to make Congress strong for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"My aim is to make the Congress party strong for 2024 as our citizens are unhappy with the Modi government. People want the Opposition to be strong, as inflation is high as well as unemployment and hate speech too. In 2014 and 2019 we got only 19 per cent of votes, I want people to come to us who didn't vote for us. I want people to look into us," he said.

He further said that he and Mallikarjun Kharge are friends and the only difference between the two of them is the way of their work.

Clarifying the rumours that Kharge is an official candidate for party chief and he is not, to this Tharoor said, "Some people are saying Kharge is an official candidate and I am no one. But I want to say that the Gandhi family is unbiased and no one is an official candidate as we are standing for strengthening of the Congress party. If someone is saying that delegates are asked to vote are a certain person but it's not true."

Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge are up against each other in the race for the post of Congress president.

The voting for the Congress presidential elections is scheduled to be held on October 17 and the padayatra will take a break for a day for voting.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 8. Voting will take place on October 17 and the election results will be declared on October 19.

With Gandhis not running for the top post this time around, the grand old party is all set to get a non-Gandhi president after over 25 years. (ANI)