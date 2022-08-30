Shashi Tharoor mum on contesting party president post, says "election good for Congress"

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 30 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said that an election will be good for the party while refusing to comment on whether he will run for the post of the Congress president after his recent article in a Malayalam daily triggered speculation that the former Union minister could contest.

"No comment to make. I accept what I've written in my article which is that an election would be a good thing for the Congress party", Tharoor told reporters here when asked whether he will contest Party's presidential poll

The MP from Thiruvananthapuram also welcomed elections in the party and said that Rahul Gandhi's refusal to be appointed as the Congress President was disappointing. According to him, the grand old party should not be limited by the belief that only one family can lead it.

Tharoor had penned an article in Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi saying that the party polls were the first step towards rejuvenation of the organisation.

Meanwhile, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge is of the opinion that Rahul Gandhi should take the lead of the Congress party since he has the ability to lift the party from the crisis.

Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, "Today the entire situation has become clear regarding the election of Congress Party President. I have my personal opinion and it is the feeling of all the workers that Rahul Gandhi should take the lead of the Congress party at this time. He should become the president of the Congress party."

Congress Working Committee (CWC) had on Sunday decided that the election for the Congress president post will be held on October 17, said sources.

The counting of votes will be done on October 19.

This comes in the backdrop of the party's senior leader Gulam Nabi Azad's resignation on Friday.

According to sources, the election for the post of president has now become a challenge for Congress with the reluctance of Rahul Gandhi to contest the polls.

The Central Election Authority has made preparations to complete the election process on time.

The process seems to remain stuck since Rahul Gandhi is not willing to contest the election for the post of Congress president, although all the efforts to convince him are still going on, added sources. (ANI)