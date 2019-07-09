Shashi Tharoor raises doubt over GDP contributions in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], July 08 (ANI): Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday raised doubt over the government claims of Gross Domestic Production (GDP) growth in the Lok Sabha saying the contribution to it has not increased.

"Allocations were not mentioned and the term GDP was only mentioned once in the whole budget speech. A key contribution to the GDP is not expanding, but still government claims of 7 per cent growth rate," said Tharoor while speaking on General Budget 2019-20.

The Congress leader's comment came amid huge protests in the lower house of the Parliament over the recent development in Karnataka where 15 MLAs of the Congress-LD(S) have resigned.

Congress leaders had raised 'save democracy' posters in the lower house of the Parliament earlier today.

"Certain democratic norms are being violated. Respect the opposition if you want to protect democracy," Tharoor said talking to the reporters outside the Parliament. (ANI)

