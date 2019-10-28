Shashi Tharoor shares his own version of #WaPoDeathNotices on Twitter

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor reacted to the ongoing trend of '#WaPoDeathNotices' tweets on Twitter on Monday, terming them as 'hilarious'.

He then gave his own version of the trend that said: "Nathuram Godse, eloquent defender of majority rights, passes away in suspended animation at 39."

Tharoor's tweet was directed at Nathuram Godse, who killed Mahatma Gandhi in 1948 after India gained independence.

The #WaPoDeathNotices trend on Twitter is inspired by The Washington Post's controversial headlines on the recent death of the world's most-wanted terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, calling him an 'austere religious scholar,' which inspired many people to come up with their own versions of comic obituaries dedicated to the world's most notorious characters. (ANI)

