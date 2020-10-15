Shatrughan Sinha's son set to make electoral debut in Bihar assembly polls

By Mukesh Singh And Sahil Pandey

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 15 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha is being fielded by Congress from Bankipur constituency of Patna district in Bihar assembly polls.

Luv Sinha will be pitted against three-time BJP MLA Nitin Navin, who has been winning the seat since 2005.

Navin expressed confidence about his prospects of winning the seat again.

"Our work speaks. We will always be with Patna as others will come and go. People of Patna know everything and my aim is to sustain the victory margin which I got earlier," he said



Navin's father late Navan Kishor Prasad Sinha held the seat from 1995 and it is considered a BJP bastion.

Bihar congress state president Madan Mohan Jha told ANI that Luv Sinha will fight on Congress ticket.

Luv Sinha has worked in two movies Sadiyaan (2010) and Paltan (2018).

Bankipur falls in Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency that Shatrughan Sinha represented twice on a BJP ticket. However, he lost the polls in 2019 Lok Sabha polls as a Congress candidate.

Plurals party founder Pushpam Priya Choudhary is also in the fray for the Bankipur seat which will go to the polls in the second phase of assembly polls on November 3. (ANI)

