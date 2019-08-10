Sonia Gandhi speaking at the prayer meet of late Congress leader Sheila Dikshit. Photo/ANI
Sonia Gandhi speaking at the prayer meet of late Congress leader Sheila Dikshit. Photo/ANI

She never became a prisoner of her many electoral successes: Sonia pays tribute to Sheila Dikshit

ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 22:21 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Saturday paid rich tributes to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit saying her humility was such that she never became a prisoner of her many electoral successes.
"Such was her humility that she never became a prisoner of her many electoral successes and such was her dedication that she did not allow herself to despair in the face of criticism. Such qualities distinguished her as did her commitment to the Congress party and its principles and her values," she said while speaking at a prayer meeting for the departed Congress leader.
Recalling her association with Dikshit, Sonia said, "My association with her goes back to many decades which has left behind a rich legacy of memories. From the day, when my mother-in-law recognised her many talents, to her close working relations with Rajiv ji...as for myself, she stood by my side in my darkest years. Later, when I was able to come out of my sorrow, she urged me to take the responsibility of presidentship of the Congress party and when I took it, she was there guiding me as an elder sister."
Sonia recalled that they worked closely together when she was appointed the president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) and then served for unprecedented 15 years as the Chief Minister of Delhi.
Terming her as the "best and most effective" Chief Minister, Sonia said, "She was able to reach out to and be respected across the political spectrum. Her vision and hard work transformed the Indian capital into a thriving and efficient metropolis, making it a better place for all its inhabitants. We who live here (in Delhi) remain grateful and proud of her accomplishments."
Sonia recalled that the late Congress leader contested the General Elections in 2019 "like a loyal soldier" of the party though she was not too well.
"But we can tend to fill this void by upholding those very ideals which she stood for and dedicated her life to. In that way, we will be honouring a remarkable individual, a proud party colleague and an exemplary woman leader. I would like to convey my heartfelt condolences to Sandeep and Latika and to Sheila ji's numerous, numerous admirers," said Sonia.
The former Congress president said that the party won't be the same without Sheila Dikshit.
The former Delhi Chief Minister passed away on July 20. (ANI)

