She was a tweet away for those in distress: UP Guv mourns Swaraj's demise

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Expressing grief over the demise of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, Uttar Pradesh governor Anadiben Patel on Wednesday said she will always be remembered for her political tenure.

Earlier today, Patel visited Swaraj's home in New Delhi and placed a wreath on her mortal remains.

"Sushma Swaraj was a wise and active politician, who won many hearts during her political career. She had honourable qualities and was an idol for women empowerment and has served the country in various walks of life," Patel said.

"She was a tweet away when it comes to helping people in distress which makes her tenure memorable forever. Her loss is irreparable damage for the nation," she added.

Sushma Swaraj, the most prominent woman face of the BJP, breathed her last on Tuesday night after a cardiac arrest.

On Wednesday evening, she was cremated with full state honours in presence of various political leaders, including Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many others. (ANI)

