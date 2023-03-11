"She was feeling harassed, molested..." DCW chief Swati Maliwal on video of women harassment during Holi celebrations

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Taking cognizance of a viral video of harassment on Holi, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Saturday said the DCW issued a notice to the Delhi Police to probe the videos and nab the perpetrators.

"A video went viral on the internet where some men were applying Holi colours to a Japanese woman, she was feeling harassed, molested and screaming for help. Those men did not stop. We are issuing a notice to Delhi Police. Those men should be identified and put behind jail," said Maliwal.

The Delhi Police has launched an investigation after a video on social media showing a group of men allegedly harassing and groping a Japanese woman on Holi went viral, officials said on Friday.



Police said they have taken cognizance of the video, which is being analysed to ascertain the requisite details.

In the video, a few people are seen playing holi with a foreigner girl who seems 'uncomfortable' with their actions.

The girl has made a tweet from her Twitter handle that she has reached Bangladesh and fit in her mind and body, they said.

Officials said that the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Paharganj and Station House Officer (SHO), Paharganj were asked to collect the details of Japanese foreigner staying in the area and to establish the identity of the boys seen in the video through beat/division officers and local intelligence, they said.

"Prima-facie, on the basis of the landmark seen in the video, it seems that the video pertains to Paharganj, however, it is being verified on the ground whether any such incident took place in that area or the video is old," officials said.

No complaint or call relating to any kind of misbehaviour with any foreigner has been received in PS Paharganj. An e-mail has been sent to the Japanese embassy requesting help in establishing the identity of the girl or any other detail about the incident, they said.

Police said that the boys seen in the video have been identified after meticulous efforts through field officers and local intelligence.

"Three boys including one juvenile have been apprehended and enquired. They have confessed/admitted about the incident/happening seen in the video. They all are residents of the nearby area of Pahar Ganj and went that way in the enjoyment of Holi," the official said.

Police said action has been initiated against them under Delhi Police Act. "However, further legal action will be decided on merits and in accordance with the complaint by the girl, if any," Delhi Police said. (ANI)