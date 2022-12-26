She was positive, talented and bubbly girl: Vineet Raina remembers co-star Tunisha Sharma

Jammu and Kashmir [India], December 26 (ANI): Deceased television actor Tunisha Sharma's co-actor Vineet Raina on Monday said if her mother says that she took her own life due to stress from her breakup with Sheezan Khan, the police should investigate the case from all angles.

Raina's statement comes after Tunisha's mother accused Sheezan, the prime suspect in her daughter's death, of cheating on her and going back on his promise to marry her. She urged the police not to spare him.

"She must have told her mother about the relationship and if her mother says that she did it because of the breakup, the police should investigate the death from all angles," he said in an interview with ANI.

Raina remembered Tunisha was very positive, bubbly, very talented and also an emotional girl.

"I last met her on December 10, on the last day of my shoot, as my role was getting over. She cried as I was leaving. My last chat with her was when she invited me to join her birthday. She was talented and a very good singer. She once sang on the sets, leaving us all amazed. She was a very good soul and we lost her too soon," said Raina.



On her relationship with accused Sheezan Khan, he said that they looked happy on sets and were very professional.

"I never saw them fighting. Whatever it was between them was outside on sets. They were very professional. I believe in the Mumbai police and they will definitely look into all aspects of this case," he said.

Expressing grief over Tunisha's death, he said it was a sad end to a co-star and someone who had a promising career.

"It was sad to learn about the incident. She had such a promising career ahead of her. It was very unfortunate. I was shell-shocked," said Raina.

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of a television serial on December 24, according to Waliv police. They received information that after a tea break, the actress went to the toilet and when she did not come back, the police broke the door open and found her hanging.

No suicide note was recovered at the spot by the police. (ANI)

