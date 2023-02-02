Sheena Bora murder case: Guwahati airport submits CCTV footage to CBI court

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI): The Guwahati airport authorities have submitted a sealed envelope to the special CBI court in Mumbai in reply to a notice ordering them to submit CCTV footage in connection with the Sheena Bora murder case.

This envelope will be opened in the next hearing on March 2. Along with this, CCTV footage and the list of passengers have also been submitted in court.

Notably, Indrani Mukherjee, the mother of Sheena Bora, who also happens to be an accused in her murder case, had filed a petition saying that one of her lawyers had seen a girl at the Guwahati airport who 'resembled' her daughter Sheena Bora.



However, the CBI opposed this and said that there is no need to obtain CCTV footage of Guwahati airport, as the investigation is completed, and both chargesheet and supplementary chargesheet have been filed in the case.

In the court, CBI said it was not the first time that Indrani had made claims of someone spotting Sheena. Last year, when she was in custody and was yet to get bail, she had claimed that a jail inmate of hers had told her about spotting Sheena in Srinagar.

She had sought a CBI probe in the matter but had later not pursued the plea and sought to keep it on hold.

According to CBI, there is much scientific evidence through which it has been proved that Sheena Bora is dead. (ANI)

