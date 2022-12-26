"Sheezan cheated on my daughter, should not be spared..." Tunisha's mother breaks silence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI): Deceased TV actor Tunisha Sharma's mother on Monday accused Sheezan Khan, the prime suspect in her daughter's death case of cheating on her and breaking his promise to marry her as she urged the police not to spare him.

Vanita Sharma accused her daughter's former boyfriend of cheating on Tunisha and said Sheezan broke up with the 21-year-old despite promising to marry her.

Releasing a statement, Tunisha's mother said, "Sheezan cheated on Tunisha. Started a relationship with her first, promised her of marriage and then broke up with her."

"He (Sheezan) had involvement with another girl, while he was in a relationship with Tunisha," she added.

"He used her for three-four months," Tunisha Sharma's mother said, adding that Sheezan should not be spared.

The 'Ali Baba: Dastaan e Kabul' actor had broken up with the actress 15 days before she was found dead inside a TV set toilet on December 24.

The police on Sunday said following the separation, she went into depression. She is said to have been under a lot of stress.

Tunisha Sharma's former boyfriend Sheezan Khan has reportedly told police that he was "so disturbed by the atmosphere in the country that emerged after the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar" allegedly by her live-in partner, that Khan decided to end their relationship, sources said on Monday.

During his first day in police custody on Sunday, Sheezan told Waliv police that he ended the relationship with Tunisha after seeing repercussions emerging from the Shraddha Walkar case and told his former paramour that belonging to a different community stands in their way as did their age gap.

During interrogation, Sheezan further revealed that Tunisha had earlier also attempted suicide after they broke up. "Tunisha had recently tried to commit suicide a few days before her death, but at that time I saved her and told Tunisha's mother to take special care of her," police sources quoted Sheezan as saying.

Tunisha and Sheezan broke up a fortnight before she was found dead inside a toilet in a TV shoot set on December 24.

On Sunday, a court in Vasai, Maharashtra, sent actor Sheezan Khan to police custody for four days in connection with Tunisha Sharma's alleged suicide case.

Waliv police produced Khan in the court after his arrest in the case for abetment to suicide. The case was registered against him under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.

Waliv police received information on December 24 that after a tea break, the actress went to the toilet and when she did not come back, the police was called.

The police broke the door open and found the actor hanging.

No suicide note was recovered at the spot by police.

The police have said the reason behind Tunisha's alleged extreme step that ended her life could be her breakup with Sheezan over a fortnight back.

The First Information Report, or FIR, of the case, revealed that the two actors were in a relationship, and had broken up 15 days ago. Tunisha Sharma was reportedly under stress, and it is suspected that's what drove her to the edge, said the Mumbai police.

The police have sent the mobile phones of both Tunisha and Sheezan to the forensic lab, so that the calls and chats between the two can be retrieved to understand what happened between the duo and what drove Tunisha to death after 15 days of breakup," police sources said.

In another revelation, Waliv police said that Tunisha's blood sample, ornaments and clothes will be sent to Kalina Forensic Lab for forensic examination.

According to the initial probe, Tunisha had left her house happily on Saturday morning to go to the serial set.

After the first shift shoot was over, Sheejan Khan and Tunisha were in the make-up room, both of them went to lunch as usual, the police said.

However, Tunisha did not have lunch on the day of her demise and after Sheejan finished lunch, both of them started their work, Sheezan went to shoot on the set and Tunisha went to the makeup room.

When Tunisha Sharma did not come back after her tea break, then people started looking for her.

The police are now probing the reason behind her alleged suicide.

Police have recorded statements of Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma, and her maternal uncle, besides a co-star among others.

"Family members are in shock after this incident. Tunisha used to live with her mother in the Indraprastha building on Meera Road. She used to bear all the expenses of the family, but now she is no more. Whoever is the accused should be punished," Tunisha's uncle said. (ANI)