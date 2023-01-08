Sheezan used Tunisha to meet his expenses for drugs, alleges late actor's mother, counters accused's family's allegations

New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Vanita Sharma, mother of Tunisha Sharma, refuted the allegations of the family of Sheezan, an accused in the late actor's murder case, and alleged that he used her to meet his expenses for drugs.

Vanita also denied the claims of Sheezan's family that Tunisha was being "neglected" by her mother which led her to depression, and said that the late actor loved her very much and shared everything with her.

Speaking to ANI, Tunisha's mother said, "I do not need to explain to anyone what relationship I shared with Tunisha. Tunisha was my daughter, she was the closest to me. She loved me very much. Even she used to sleep with me and used to share everything with me."

Tunisha's mother also referred to the actor's audio to state that both of them loved each other.

She alleged murder "instead of suicide" while citing the instance of the day Tunisha died. The mother alleged that Sheezan had taken her to the hospital which was farther from the set instead of a nearby hospital.

"It could be murder instead of suicide. Because Sheezan took Tunisha to a hospital far away from the studio, whereas the hospital was just 5 minutes away from the studio. But he did not take her there. There should be an inquiry as to what happened between Tunisha and Sheezan in those 15-20 minutes. Only then the truth will come out. Had Sheezan taken Tunisha to the nearest hospital, Tunisha would have been with us today because she was still breathing," she claimed.

Retorting to the allegations by Sheezan's family that Tunisha's mother controlled her finances, so much so that she had to plead before her mother for her own money, Vanita said that she transferred Rs 3 lakh in 3 months to Tunisha.

"Tunisha had no shortage of money. I used to transfer money to her from time to time. Even in the last 3 months, I had transferred up to Rs 3 lakh rupees to Tunisha. Tunisha used to buy expensive branded things. Whatever things Tunisha wanted, she used to bring them," she said.

She claimed that she used to give whatever Tunisha asked for and fulfilled all her wishes.

The mother said that Tunisha, in the last few days, had started "hiding things" and taking money from her friends.

"Although for the last few days, she had started hiding things. She started asking for money from her friends and even used to tell them not to tell her mother. So it is possible that Sheezan was taking drugs and for that Tunisha was asking her friends for money. Sheezan was also getting her addicted to drugs. Tunisha used to meet Sheezan's expenses. Even when his car broke down, Tunisha used to help him. For 1 month, he was traveling in my car as well," she claimed.

She also denied Sheezan's family's allegation that Vanita used to "strangulate" Tunisha and said that she never even raised her hand on her daughter.

"Till date, I have never raised my hand on Tunisha, let alone strangle her. Sheezan and his family have used Tunisha in every way. Tunisha has visited America, Dubai, and Kashmir. We used to make plans to visit everywhere and we had also made plans to go to Goa. Whatever allegations Sheezan's family is making regarding Tunisha are totally wrong," she said.

The mother further said that Tunisha had told her about breakup with Sheezan and his habit of consuming drugs.

"When Tunisha had a breakup with Sheezan, she had told me that Sheezan used and cheated on her and even slapped her. Even Sheezan used to take drugs. Tunisha was in a relationship with Sheezan since June. When they went to Ladakh for an outdoor shoot. I had no problem with Tunisha's relationship. She told me that she is in love with Sheezan and wants to marry him. I had no objection but many changes had come in Tunisha. She started speaking Urdu, and started wearing hijab and it was not because she was doing a Muslim show. In fact, even before this he had done the show Ishq Subhan Allah, then there were no changes in this way, so it is obvious that Sheezan was asking him to do all these things," the mother claimed.

"Sheezan already knew everything about Tunisha's age and religion. Whatever he is saying today is totally baseless. I want justice from the government, this whole matter should be investigated and Sheezan should be punished severely," she added.

Sheezan Khan was reportedly dating Tunisha Sharma, who was allegedly found hanging at a TV serial set on December 24, a fortnight after the two allegedly broke up their few-months-long relationship.

Within hours of the actress' demise, Sheezan Khan, who worked with the 20-year-old actor in 'Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul', was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. (ANI)