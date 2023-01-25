Shehzad Poonawalla slams Congress' "intolerant" mindset over Anil Antony's resignation

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Reacting to the resignation of former Union minister AK Antony's son Anil K Antony from the Congress, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Wednesday said the grand old party should first think of "Congress Jodo", instead of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Taking note of Anil Antony's resignation from the Congress party, a day after criticising the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Poonawalla said that nothing has changed in the party since his exit.

"This is a moment of deja vu for me. Nothing has changed in Congress since I was forced out for speaking against dynasty politics. Today Anil spoke against the Parivarik (family) interest and put national interest above everything and he too was forced out," the BJP leader said.

"What was Anil's fault? He only said let us not believe in foreign propaganda over our own institutions and let us not compromise national sovereignty in hatred for one man and party," Poonawalla said.

Taking potshots at the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Poonawalla said this was Congress displaying 'Intolerance Ki Dukaan' not Mohabbat Ki Dukan (Congress' narrative repeatedly voiced by Rahul Gandhi).

"What kind of internal democracy is there in Congress? Attacking Manobal (morale) of armed forces is tolerated but standing with national interest is not," he said

He further said that the Congress should first focus on "Congress Jodo (uniting Congress) and then think of Bharat Jodo. Everyone who cares for India will leave Congress and the Parivar (dynasts)."



Congress leader Anil K Antony, the son of former Union Minister A K Anthony on Wednesday announced his resignation from the party.

"This is my personal decision and I do think this is the best course of action. I did not discuss it with my father. I've sent my resignation and I hope that the leadership will accept it. I don't think this Congress has space for me," Anil said.

He alleged that he had received threat calls and hate messages "through the night".

"A lot of things that happened in the last 24 hours, especially from certain corners of Congress, have hurt me a lot," he told ANI.

In a tweet today Anthony said that he was facing "intolerant calls" to retract one of his previous tweets in which he had condemned the documentary on PM Modi and termed it a "dangerous precedent."

In his resignation letter, Anthony said he did not give in to the demands to retract the tweet and instead was submitting his resignation from the party. The former defence minister's son also took a potshot at the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra by Rahul Gandhi.

Anil Antony tweeted today: "I have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala. Intolerant calls to retract a tweet, by those fighting for free speech. I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on. Redacted resignation letter below."

Anthony said it would be "appropriate" for him to step down from his roles as the convener of the KPCC digital media and also the national co-ordinator of the Congress social media and digital communication cell.

In a tweet on January 24, Anthony had hit out at the BBC terming it as "a state-sponsored channel with a long history of prejudices" against India. (ANI)

