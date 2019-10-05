Sheikh Hasina to hold bilateral discussions with PM Modi today

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral talks with his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi today on ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

Modi and Hasina had previously met each other on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly in New York last month.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, in a weekly press conference, said that the talks will revolve around trade and connectivity, development cooperation, people to people contact, culture and other issues of mutual interest.

He also said that the two leaders will jointly inaugurate three projects. India and Bangladesh are likely to sign six-seven agreements in areas like transport, connectivity, capacity building and culture following the talks.

The spokesperson also said that both India and Bangladesh are currently discussing the demarcation of the land boundary agreement.

On Teesta river issue, Kumar said, "The government of Bangladesh is aware of our position in this regard. I think what is important to note is that apart from Teesta, there are at least seven other trans-border rivers and there is an early meeting of the joint water commission which is held at the level of secretary. That meeting is going to take place very soon."

Reacting to Hasina's remark that she is slightly inconvenienced after Government of India banned the export of onions, the MEA Spokesperson said, "We did see the statement made by the Prime Minister. We are trying to see how to accommodate the concerns which have been reflected by Prime Minister of Bangladesh."

The Bangladeshi Prime Minister is on a four-day visit to India.

Hasina also addressed the World Economic Forum's 33rd India Economic Summit in New Delhi, as the chief guest, on October 3, wherein the Prime Minister sought for more investments in Bangladesh.

The visiting dignitary is also scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the afternoon.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will call on Hasina this morning. (ANI)