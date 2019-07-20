Sheila Dikshit will always be remembered for her works: Priyanka Gandhi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): Congress' east UP general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday expressed sorrow over the demise of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on Saturday, saying that she would always be remembered for her works.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. She loved me, whatever she did for Delhi and for the country, people will remember it always. She was a big leader of the Congress party and her contribution towards the party, politics of the nation and especially to Delhi, is immense," she told media persons here.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi's husband and businessman Robert Vadra also expressed his shock over the death of Delhi's former three-time chief minister Sheila Dikshit and took to social media to convey his condolences.

"Former Chief Minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit is no more, she was like family. It's absolutely shocking and tragic news. The nation has lost a distinguished politician. I had always known her as a very warm and an affectionate lady. She did wonders for Delhi as Chief Minister and she will be greatly missed. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace," he shared on social media.

The 81-year-old Congress leader was admitted to Escorts Fortis Hospital here where she passed away after a cardiac arrest at 3.55 pm. (ANI)

