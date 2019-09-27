Shekhawat releases 10-year rural sanitation strategy

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) has launched the 10-year rural sanitation strategy (2019-2029) with focus on sustaining sanitation behaviour change that has been achieved under the Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen (SBM-G).

It will ensure that no one is left behind and increase access to solid and liquid waste management, an official release said on Friday.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat launched the strategy and said states attaining ODF was a befitting tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.

Since the launch of the SBM-G in 2014, over 10 crore toilets have been built in rural areas.

Over 5.9 lakh villages, 699 districts, and 35 states/UTs have declared themselves Open Defecation Free (ODF).

The strategy has been prepared by DDWS under the Jal Shakti Ministry in consultation with state governments and other stakeholders and it lays down a framework to guide stakeholders in their planning for ODF Plus, where everyone uses a toilet, and every village has access to solid and liquid waste management. (ANI)

