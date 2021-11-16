Shergill hails reopening of Kartarpur corridor, says prayers of Guru Nanak's followers answered

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill has welcomed the Centre's decision to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from Wednesday and said that the prayers and wishes of Guru Nanak Dev's followers have been answered.

"It is a welcome decision by the central government. The prayers and wishes of all the followers of Baba Nanak have been answered," the Congress leader told ANI today.

"On this occasion, we hope that the message of Baba Nanak of peace, harmony and brotherhood gets stronger and is spread to each and every household," he added.

The corridor was shut in wake of the COVID pandemic. The visa-free 4.7-kilometre long corridor joins the Indian border to Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan and was inaugurated in 2019. (ANI)