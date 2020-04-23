SHG members make 13 lakh masks in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 23 (ANI): In order to meet the growing demands for masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sanjeevini Self-Help Group (SHG) members have produced 13 lakh masks.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan said that 3,168 women from 1,147 self-help groups operating under Sanjeevini have produced 13 lakh three-layers, high-quality masks and supplied them to the respective district administrations, local medical shops and NGOs at prices ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 22 each.

In a video conference with the heads of Zilla Panchayats of Ramanagara, Chikkaballapura, Chikmagalur and Yadgir districts and Sanjeevani SHG associated women, he praised the efforts of the SHG in the fight against the COVID -19.

The Deputy Chief Minister added that the SHGs have also established community kitchens at 13 locations with the help of the district administration, to aid the poor and deprived during this period for which Rs 6.81 crore has been provided from the Relief Fund. (ANI)

