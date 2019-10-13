Shia Waqf Board to assist CBI in its probe into anomalies by Waqf boards

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): The Shia Central Waqf Board on Sunday said that it will submit a list of corrupt trustees to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) who sold, purchased and transferred the waqf properties for their "selfish motive".

This came a day after the Uttar Pradesh government recommended a CBI inquiry into the alleged anomalies in sale, purchase and transfer of waqf properties of state's Shia and Sunni Central Waqf Board.

"We welcome the move of the Uttar Pradesh government. We are ready to assist the agency. We are preparing a list of corrupt Mutavallis (trustee of a waqf) who have either bought or sold the property for their own selfish reason," said Wasim Rizvi, Chairman of Shia Central Waqf Board.

Rizvi said that a few of them are men of "high religious stature". "We will mention their names with the evidence in the list," he asserted. (ANI)

