Shigella outbreak in Kerala brought under control, assures health minister

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 21 (ANI): Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja has said that Shigella bacterial reported in some areas of Kozhikode corporation is under control now.

"An 11-year-old child died last week in Kozhikode. After that tests have been done for about fifty suspected cases and six have been infected. Now, only two are in the hospital while others have been discharged," Shailaja said.



"Shigella bacterial infection which spreads through contaminated water had reported in rural parts of Kozhikode last year as well. This year, the infection has been reported in the corporation limit, Mayanad, and Kottamparamba areas. The health department has conducted an awareness campaign and set up medical camps. Wells in the area were chlorinated," he said.

Shailaja also said that Shigella bacteria are present in densely populated areas.

The health department has directed people to drink boiled water, she added. (ANI)

