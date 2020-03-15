Shigmo festival parade held in Panaji

Panaji (Goa) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Shigmo festival parade showcasing folk art was held on Saturday evening amid concerns over coronavirus here.

Speaking to ANI, working president of Shigmostiv Samiti Panaji, Mangaldas Naik said: "For over 30 years, this parade has been organised in the city."

"People come here to see village life. Due to coronavirus this time, many of them did not turn up. We are following guidelines issued by the government regarding coronavirus," he added.

Shashikant Sardesai, organiser of Shigmostiv Samiti Panaji, said: "We have started this programme, which is just a display of folk art."

"It was declared a state festival later by the Government of India. So, this also started in other cities of the state," he said. (ANI)

