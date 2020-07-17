Shimla: 1 dead, 2 injured in rain shelter collapse

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): A man died and two others were injured when a rain shelter collapsed due to rainfall-induced landslide in Shimla on Thursday.

According to the fire officials, a rain shelter on the Old Barrier Road in Shimla collapsed due to the landslide after the heavy rainfalls. There were three persons in the shelter during the collapse.

"A 48-year-old man died on the spot and the two others were injured. One injured has been shifted to IGMC hospital, Shimla," fire officer Balkrishan said.

A case has been registered under Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

